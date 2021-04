Conley has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards due to right hamstring injury management.

Conley had averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game across his last four appearances. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday but could presumably return to the court for Tuesday's matchup against Oklahoma City. Donovan Mitchell and Matt Thomas should see plenty of run for the Jazz on Monday.