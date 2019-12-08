Jazz's Mike Conley: Ruled out Monday
Conley (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Thunder.
Conley has already missed the last two games with a sore left hamstring, and the fact that he's already been ruled out isn't the most encouraging sign for the short term. Expect Utah to start Donovan Mitchell at point guard Monday. In Saturday's game against Memphis, Joe Ingles and Royce O'Neale started on the wing, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert up front.
