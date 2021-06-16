Conley (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As had been the case for the first four games of the series, Conley was listed as questionable coming into the day, but the Jazz will again play it safe and hold the veteran out. The series is tied 2-2, but with Kawhi Leonard (knee) already ruled out, the decision to sit Conley is a much easier pill to swallow. It remains to be seen when Conley might make his return to action, but for now the Jazz will continue updating his status on a game-to-game basis.