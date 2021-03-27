Conley will not play in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to to right hamstring injury management.

The Jazz are playing the second night of the a back-to-back set, so their decision to err on the side of caution with their veteran point guard is unsurprising. Barring any setbacks, Conley will presumably be on track to suit up against the Cavs on Monday. In his absence, Donovan Mitchell will likely handle more point guard responsibilities, while Jordan Clarkson should also see increased run. Joe Ingles is a strong candidate to start.