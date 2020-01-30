Jazz's Mike Conley: Ruled out Thursday

Conley (rest) will not play Thursday against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Conley has yet to play back-to-back days since returning from a hamstring injury earlier in the month, and that trend will continue Thursday in Denver as he rests after playing 21 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Spurs. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles should benefit from increased run in Conley's absence.