Conley tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three steals, one rebound and one assist in 27 minutes Saturday in the Jazz's 127-108 win over the Warriors.

Conley played an integral part in engineering the blowout win, with his hot shooting from distance allowing the Jazz to turn the game into a runaway after three quarters. After a rough first season in Utah, Conley looks far more comfortable in his second campaign with the Jazz. He's raised his scoring average by two points (from 14.4 to 16.4) while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 42.2 percent on three-point attempts.