Conley posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 101-88 loss against the Suns.

Conley might not remain with the Jazz for the entire postseason run due to the upcoming birth of his child, but he should remain a valuable contributor for the Jazz as long as he remains in Orlando. The veteran point guard averaged 14.9 points with 5.0 assists per game in his last nine appearances before play got suspended in March.