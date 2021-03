Conley had 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Friday's win over Toronto.

Conley and Donovan Mitchell (0-9 3Pt) combined to hit just one of 15 attempts from deep, but the Jazz backcourt still provided enough to bounce back after a loss to the Wizards on Thursday night. It marked the return to action for Conley, who sat out Thursday's game for maintenance purposes.