Conley closed Monday's 121-105 victory over the Grizzlies with 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Conley returned to action after resting in Utah's previous game against the Grizzlies on Oct. 29, and he didn't miss a beat while extending his streak of games with double-digit scoring figures to three contests. That said, the veteran point guard has yet to surpass the 15-point mark in a single game, and even if he puts up decent numbers across the board, it's clear he holds a secondary role in Utah's offensive scheme, limiting his fantasy upside as a result.