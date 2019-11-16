Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 15 points

Conley had 15 points (5-19 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 107-106 loss at Memphis.

Conley has been somewhat of a disappointment this season, topping more than five assists just twice this season while struggling to score -- he averages 14-8 points per game on 35.6 shooting and 33.3 percent from deep. He will try bounce back Monday at home against the Timberwolves.