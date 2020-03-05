Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 17 in efficient fashion

Conley amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Knicks.

Conley has scored 15 or more in four straight games and has dished exactly six dimes in three straight. It has undoubtedly been a rough season for the 32-year-old veteran, but he has strung together several solid showings across the last week. Conley will try to keep this recent streak of strong play alive during Friday's matchup versus the Celtics.