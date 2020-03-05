Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 17 in efficient fashion
Conley amassed 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 win over the Knicks.
Conley has scored 15 or more in four straight games and has dished exactly six dimes in three straight. It has undoubtedly been a rough season for the 32-year-old veteran, but he has strung together several solid showings across the last week. Conley will try to keep this recent streak of strong play alive during Friday's matchup versus the Celtics.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...