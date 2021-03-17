Conley recorded 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's win against the Celtics.

The 33-year-old is enjoying an efficient month of March, averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 assists and 2.8 three-pointers while shooting 57 percent from the field over his last five games. Conley is averaging a career-high in three-pointers (2.8) and three-point percentage (42 percent) through 32 games this season. The veteran point guard should continue to hover around 30 minutes and produce top-75 fantasy numbers the rest of the way.