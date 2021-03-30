Conley tallied 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Monday's 114-75 win over the Cavaliers.

Conley returned to the starting lineup Monday after missing Saturday's game due to right hamstring management. The 33-year-old bounced back from Friday's awful 2-for-13 shooting effort to post an efficient 18 points while making three three-pointers in the process. The 14-year veteran should continue providing fantasy managers with solid points, assists, rebounds and three-pointers, but as has been the case for most of the year, he will be held out of one-half of Utah's back-to-back sets.