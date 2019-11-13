Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 18 points in win
Conley scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3PT, 6-9 FT) while adding five assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 win over the Nets.
Conley endured a tough start to the season, but that's ancient history for the veteran point guard -- he has scored in double digits in his last four games, and in six of his last seven appearances. He is yet to register a double-digit assist game this season, but at the very least, his scoring totals seem back to where they should have been since the start of the year. Conley averages 18.8 points per game over his last four games, and he will aim to extend his solid run of play Friday at Memphis.
