Conley finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 112-107 scrimmage win over the Nets.

Conley has been aggressive in the scrimmages since the restart and looks like a different player than the one we saw for the majority of the current season. He seems set to continue taking on a larger role offensively with Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) likely out for the remainder of the campaign.