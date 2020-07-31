Conley scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 win over the Pelicans.

The veteran came through with a strong effort as the league resumed play, helping to spearhead a Jazz backcourt that had three different members deliver at least 20 points. Conley's first campaign with Utah has been a bit of a disappointment so far -- he's averaged fewer than five assists a game for only the second time in the last decade, and his 14.0 points per game prior to the break was his worst performance since 2011-12 -- but the extra rest may have been just what the 32-year-old needed.