Conley produced 20 points (6-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and four assists across 28 minutes during Monday's 101-95 loss to the Lakers.

Conley had one of his better scoring games of the campaign, hitting the 20-point mark for just the eighth time in 39 contests. The veteran point guard was especially effective from deep, going 5-for-9 from beyond the arc. Conley has held moderate fantasy value this season thanks to his contributions as a passer and three-point shooter. He has registered per-game averages of 13.9 points, 5.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 treys and 1.1 steals.