Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 20 points in win
Conley produced 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Friday's win over the Bucks.
It was a tale of two halves for Conley, who scored 19 of his 20 points during the first half, ultimately finishing with his second 20 point performance of the season and first in November. The veteran guard has struggled immensely so far in Utah, though he appears to be trending in the right direction. It remains likely that as Conley continues to settle into coach Quinn Syder's system, he'll revert to his usual consistent and productive self. The early returns are concerning, however, as Conley's averaging just 12.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game.
