Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 27 against Golden State
Conley finished with 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of a 113-109 win against Golden State on Friday.
Conley broke out of a mini-rut, going off for his second-highest point total of the season in the contest and finishing with the second most points in the game. While his scoring was up, Conley did see his assists fall below his season average. Conley will take on New Orleans Saturday night.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...