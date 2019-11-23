Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores 27 against Golden State

Conley finished with 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes of a 113-109 win against Golden State on Friday.

Conley broke out of a mini-rut, going off for his second-highest point total of the season in the contest and finishing with the second most points in the game. While his scoring was up, Conley did see his assists fall below his season average. Conley will take on New Orleans Saturday night.