Conley (personal) finished with 27 points (9-13 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 124-87 Game 3 win against the Nuggets.

Conley returned to the lineup after missing the first two playoff games to be with his wife for the birth of their child, and he didn't miss a beat. In fact, Conley ended up with more points than minutes while sinking a playoff career-high seven treys. Moreover, he didn't need to log a ton of minutes given that the game was seemingly in hand entering the fourth quarter. Conley will look to build on this superb performance heading into Sunday's Game 4.