Conley recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 115-108 loss to the Hawks.

Conley was efficient from the floor en route to a season-high 20 points and continued to dish out a plethora of assists. While he is averaging the second-lowest point total of his career at 10.7, the 35-year-old is averaging a career-high 7.6 dimes. He is also back above 80 percent from the line (81.1) after dipping below that threshold last season.