Jazz's Mike Conley: Scores team-high 21 points
Conley had 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 98-95 loss to the Nuggets.
Conley remained in the starting lineup Wednesday, pacing the Jazz with a team-high 21 points. He has looked much better over the past few games and appears to be getting back to the player we had expected him to be heading into the season. Despite a few inconsistencies and the obvious chance of regression, Conley should be rostered in all 12-team leagues.
