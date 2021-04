Conley totaled 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block in a 105-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday.

Conley recorded seven-plus assists for the sixth consecutive game and also scored over 25-plus points for just the fifth time this season. The guard has averaged 10.2 assists across his last six games, as he has been forced to run Utah's offense more with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) missing the last five contests.