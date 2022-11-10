Conley finished with seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in Utah's 125-119 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

Conley was quiet for most of the night and took only six shots in the game, knocking down two of them, along with three of four free-throw attempts for seven points. He did, however, ignite the Jazz offense down the stretch with eight second-half assists, including six in the fourth quarter as Utah retook the lead. His 13 assists on the night were a season-high after recording a previous season-high (12) in Utah's last contest. It was also the first time that Conley failed to score in double figures in his last eight games.