Jazz's Mike Conley: Season-high nine assists

Conley scored six points (2-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), had two rebounds and nine assists in 29 minutes of a 122-118 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

Conley struggled from the field but he made up for his poor shooting with a season high in assists in the loss. It was just his fourth game with fewer than 10 points on the year. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday against the Pacers.