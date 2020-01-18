Jazz's Mike Conley: Set to come off bench Saturday
Conley (hamstring) is expected to come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction for Saturday's game against the Kings, Shams Charania of WatchStadium.com reports.
Conley has been sidelined since Dec. 19 due to a strained left hamstring. The Jazz will opt to ease him back into action by keeping his workload down and bringing him off the bench in his first game back. He'll presumably re-join the starting five soon, but Utah has been playing extremely well in his absence.
