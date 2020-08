Conley (personal) is clearing quarantine and will play in Game 3 Friday against the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 32-year-old missed the first two games of the series as he left the bubble last weekend to be with his wife for the birth of their child, but he'll be back with the team for Game 3. Conley figures to reclaim his spot in the starting five from Juwan Morgan.