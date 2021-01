Conley recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in a 129-118 win Thursday versus New Orleans.

Conley recorded 10 assists Tuesday and 20 points Thursday across back-to-back home wins over the Pelicans. The Jazz will play four more times in Utah before their next away matchup on Jan. 31 (at Denver). It is promising news regarding Conley, who averaged better stats across his past six home games with 18.3 points and 6.5 assists.