Jazz's Mike Conley: Sidelined Sunday

Conley (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

The Jazz haven't provided an update on Conley since he aggravated a left hamstring injury Dec. 17 in his return from a five-game absence. With no word that Conley has even resumed on-court activity, it's probably safe to assume that he'll miss at least a few more games on account of the injury. Look for Donovan Mitchell to continue handling most of the duties at point guard while Conley is out, though Mitchell will be unavailable Sunday while recovering from an illness.