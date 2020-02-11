Jazz's Mike Conley: Sitting out Monday

Conley will be rested for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The Jazz come in on the second night of a back-to-back, and they'll give Conley the night off in an effort to stave off any injury concerns after he missed extended time earlier this season. Conley had started the previous four contests, and he's coming off of a 20-point, five-rebound, six-assist effort in Sunday's win over the Rockets.