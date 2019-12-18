Jazz's Mike Conley: Slated to miss multiple games

Conley (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple games and could remain sidelined for weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Conley returned from a five-game absence due to a left hamstring injury Tuesday against the Magic, but he played just 19 minutes before aggravating the issue. According to Charania, while Conley will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, the Jazz will play it extra safe with the veteran point guard this time around, which is expected to result in another multi-game absence. With Conley unavailable, Donovan Mitchell should assume starting point guard duties, while Joe Ingles figures to rejoin the starting lineup at shooting guard.