Conley notched 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to Dallas.

Conley is not expected to wow anyone with his scoring figures on a nightly basis and the Jazz have other players who can pick up the slack in that category, but the veteran floor general is an excellent distributor, and the early-season numbers back that up. He's dished out at least five assists in each of his eight outings this season, and while the lack of scoring conspires against his fantasy upside, he's still serviceable in most formats. He's averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting a decent 41.3 percent from beyond the arc.