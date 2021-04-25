Conley produced 18 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, four steals and two rebounds across 30 minutes in Saturday's 101-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

The team gave way to Bojan Bogdanovic as the team's offensive engine in the loss, and despite a respectable assist total and a season-high four steals, Conley couldn't score consistently enough to record a truly outstanding line. While Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is out, the potential is there for Conley to deliver tremendous upside, but cylinders need to be firing in multiple categories for him to exceed value relative to his salary.