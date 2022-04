Conley contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 99-93 victory over the Mavericks.

Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic were the driving forces of the offense in Game 1, though Conley still contributed as a third option. He'll presumably remain in that role for the remainder of the series, as he averaged just 13.7 points during the regular season.