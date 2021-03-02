Conley scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt) with eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in Utah's 129-124 loss to New Orleans on Monday.

After missing one game due to a sore hamstring, Conley returned to the lineup and had a solid two-way performance. The guard now has at least two steals in four of the last five games, which has bumped his season average to 1.5 per game. Conley missed half of February due to hamstring issues, but averaged 15.1 points, 4.4 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals when he was available.