Jazz's Mike Conley: Starting in return

Conley (hamstring) will start during Tuesday's game against the Magic, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

As expected, Conley will re-join the starting five in his first game back from a hamstring injury that cost him five straight matchups. In nine appearances at home this season, he's averaging 16.9 points on 41.7 percent shooting, plus 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 30.4 minutes.