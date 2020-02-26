Jazz's Mike Conley: Staying in starting lineup

Contrary to an earlier report, Conley will remain in Utah's starting lineup, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

It turns out Conley will stick in the starting five while Joe Ingles moves to a bench role in favor of Royce O'Neale. The veteran guard has started 28 of his 34 appearances this season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 29.7 minutes in those contests.