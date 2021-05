Conley (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against Portland.

This will be the ninth straight absence for Conley, who continues to deal with tightness in his right hamstring. The Jazz ruled Donovan Mitchell (ankle) out for the rest of the season Tuesday, and at this point it wouldn't be surprising if Conley follows suit. With a top-two seed locked up, Utah's goal should be to have its starting backcourt at full strength for Round 1 of the playoffs.