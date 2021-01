Conley amassed 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 96-86 victory over the Pistons.

Conley continues to chug along at top-60 speed, rewarding those who were able to nab him in the later rounds of drafts. He is a great plug-and-play option right now with very little reason to be either buying or selling. As long as he can avoid injuries, Conley should be able to maintain this kind of production moving forward.