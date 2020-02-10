Jazz's Mike Conley: Strong showing

Conley posted 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 34 minutes during Utah's 114-113 win over the Rockets on Sunday.

Conley returned to the Jazz in mid-January, proceeding to average 8.8 points without exceeding 25 minutes in an outing. The beginning of February has turned a new leaf for Conley, who has played at least 30 minutes in all four contests and is generating over 20 points per game. Utah still turns to Royce O'Neal in crunch time, but that could change as Conley continues ramping up.