Conley provided eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-112 victory over Washington.

Conley fell short of the mark again Thursday, failing to score in double digits for the sixth consecutive game. While his assist numbers have been adequate, his lack of supporting stats are causing a major headache for managers. He could be viewed as a possible buy-low candidate, although whether he is able to turn things around remains a very real question. In certain situations, there is certainly a case to be made for streaming his position.