Conley had 12 points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-7 FT), eight assists and three rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Nuggets.

On the whole, it's been a bounceback year for Conely, but this was not one of his finer performances, as he went just 1-of- 6 from beyond the arc after hitting at least three three-pointers in each of his previous four games. Still, Conley remains a capable starter in fantasy leagues as the Jazz enter a four-game Week 7.