Conley registered 17 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 Game 5 loss against the Nuggets.

Conley topped the 25-point plateau in his first two games in the playoffs, but he couldn't repeat that performance in Game 5 after struggling from the field -- he only made five shots and connected on 33.3 percent of his treys. The veteran point guard will hope to deliver a better scoring effort in Game 6 on Thursday.