Conley amassed just eight points (2-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 80-78 loss to Denver.

Conley picked a bad time to go cold from the floor, bumbling his way to eight points in the Game 7 loss. Despite this effort, Conley has certainly looked better during his time in Orlando. After an indifferent season in Utah, Conley was beginning to look more like the player we had come to expect. It will be interesting to see if he can maintain things heading into next season or whether another decline is on the cards.