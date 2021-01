Conley had eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's 130-96 loss against the Nets.

Conley failed to shoot above 33.3 percent in each of the four quarters he played. The performance was clearly underwhelming, but it is an outlier compared to what he has previously accomplished. Conley is still averaging 18.6 points while shooting above 45.0 percent from the field and three-point line.