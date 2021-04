Conley posted 11 points (3-12 FG,, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and three rebounds across 23 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

It may have been in Conley's best interest to log his customary rest day on a back-to-back, but Jordan Clarkson's (ankle) made his presence more of a priority. One shouldn't put much stock n Conley's poor shooting as this usage deviation hasn't been the norm for the veteran guard.