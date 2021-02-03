Conley registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal across 32 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Pistons.

Conley was one of two Utah players that reached the 20-point mark, but the veteran point guard also left his mark in other areas of the game while delivering a balanced stat line across the board. Conley has now scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games, and he has also dished out five or more assists in five straight contests.