Conley mustered 26 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Kings.

Conley has been posting better scoring numbers in recent games and has surpassed the 25-point mark in three of his last six contests, but the veteran point guard was unable to reach the 15-point plateau in the other three games during that span. Conley could use a bit more consistency on his scoring figures on a nightly basis, but he's been a regular double-digit scorer this season and should retain decent upside across all formats as the team's main playmaker while holding a secondary scoring role.