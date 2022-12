Conley (hand) hopes to play Wednesday against the Warriors, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Conley had been battling a lower-leg injury but is now dealing with a sprained hand. The 35-year-old will be monitored in the coming days after fully participating in Monday's practice session, and he'll have a chance to put an end to his eight-game absence Wednesday. Even if he's cleared to play against Golden State, it's possible he'll face a minutes restriction.