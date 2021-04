Conley totaled 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's win over the Pacers.

For the first time this season, Conley recorded consecutive double-doubles. Conley has struggled with his shot in April, converting on just 41.1 percent of his shots. With Donovan Mitchell awaiting results on an MRI for an ankle sprain, Conley could be called upon to carry a heavier offensive load.